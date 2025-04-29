Palestinians released from Israeli detention hospitalised over 'severe' health conditions

The Israeli army released 10 more Palestinians from the Gaza Strip on Tuesday, a medical source has told Anadolu. The ten were detained during Israel’s genocidal war on the enclave.

The source said that the 10 Palestinians were set free at the Israeli-controlled Kissufim crossing near the city of Deir Al-Balah and transferred to the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital for medical check-ups. The freed Palestinians are in a “severe” health condition, the source added.

The Israeli army has released dozens of Palestinians from Gaza in the past few months without any prior coordination or agreement with the Palestinian side.

Israel’s Prison Authority confirmed that there are 1,747 Palestinian detainees from Gaza in its jails, but Palestinians believe that the figure is in the thousands in army-run prisons. According to the Palestinian Prisoners’ Society, thousands of Palestinians are subject to “harsh and terrifying conditions” in Israeli detention.

READ: Israel prison authorities deliberately move sick detainees around to spread diseases in prisons, rights group says