Suspicious package sent to Netanyahu’s office found to be harmless

A suspicious package delivered to the office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu yesterday evening was later confirmed to be harmless, according to Israeli media.

Initial reports stated that “a suspicious package has just arrived at the Prime Minister’s Office and is being examined by security personnel.”

According to the Walla news website, government sources said standard hazardous materials inspection procedures were implemented, including the deployment of bomb experts and the closure of the office entrances until the item was cleared.

