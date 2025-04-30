Middle East Monitor
clear
Free Subscription
Middle East Monitor

Creating new perspectives since 2009

Middle East Monitor

Suspicious package sent to Netanyahu’s office found to be harmless

April 30, 2025 at 10:57 am

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu arrives for a speech at his Jerusalem office on March 14, 2020 [GALI TIBBON/AFP via Getty Images]

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu arrives for a speech at his Jerusalem office on March 14, 2020 [GALI TIBBON/AFP via Getty Images]

A suspicious package delivered to the office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu yesterday evening was later confirmed to be harmless, according to Israeli media.

Initial reports stated that “a suspicious package has just arrived at the Prime Minister’s Office and is being examined by security personnel.”

According to the Walla news website, government sources said standard hazardous materials inspection procedures were implemented, including the deployment of bomb experts and the closure of the office entrances until the item was cleared.

READ: Netanyahu’s motorcade involved in accident near his office

Latest news

See all
Nominations for the Palestine Book Awards 2025 are now open

Trending