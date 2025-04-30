Netanyahu's motorcade involved in accident near his office

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s motorcade has been involved in a car accident and stopped, the Israel Broadcasting Authority has reported. It added that the motorcade likely collided with a motorcycle, and that Netanyahu was moved away from the vehicle involved directly in the collision.

The authority noted that Netanyahu was not injured in the accident, which happened yesterday near his office in Jerusalem.

The prime minister appeared for the 27th time on Tuesday before the Tel Aviv District Court to answer to corruption charges against him. The court convenes twice a week to hear Netanyahu’s indictment on bribery, fraud and breach of trust. Netanyahu’s hearings are scheduled to end on 7 May.

