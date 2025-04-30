Middle East Monitor
Netanyahu's motorcade involved in accident near his office

April 30, 2025 at 9:41 am

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks during a press conference at his office in Jerusalem on 16 February, 2025 [EVELYN HOCKSTEIN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images]

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s motorcade has been involved in a car accident and stopped, the Israel Broadcasting Authority has reported. It added that the motorcade likely collided with a motorcycle, and that Netanyahu was moved away from the vehicle involved directly in the collision.

The authority noted that Netanyahu was not injured in the accident, which happened yesterday near his office in Jerusalem.

The prime minister appeared for the 27th time on Tuesday before the Tel Aviv District Court to answer to corruption charges against him. The court convenes twice a week to hear Netanyahu’s indictment on bribery, fraud and breach of trust. Netanyahu’s hearings are scheduled to end on 7 May.

