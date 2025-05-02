Israel prepares mass reserve call-up to expand Gaza offensive

The Israeli occupation military is preparing for a large-scale mobilisation of reserve forces in anticipation of expanding its ongoing assault on the Gaza Strip amid a growing crisis in troop numbers and escalating public tensions over the fate of Israeli captives held in Gaza, local media reported today.

According to the daily Yedioth Ahronoth: “With the 36th Division continuing its offensive in Rafah, the Israeli army is preparing to ramp up its military efforts in Gaza next week if no progress is made in negotiations over a potential agreement.”

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is expected to hold high-level security consultations later today with senior ministers and military officials regarding plans to expand the offensive, the daily claimed, adding that the Security Cabinet is set to convene on Sunday evening to make final decisions on the matter.

Hamas has offered a proposal to exchange all Israeli captives for a full ceasefire, complete Israeli withdrawal from Gaza, and the release of Palestinian prisoners from Israeli jails, a proposal rejected by Tel Aviv.

“In recent days, several reserve officers have alerted their units to prepare for a sudden call-up,” the daily said.

Over the weekend, the Israeli occupation army issued a statement indicating that reserve deployments would be carried out “with care and responsibility, based on objective and professional considerations.”

Tensions escalated further yesterday when Netanyahu declared that removing Hamas from Gaza was a higher priority than rescuing Israeli captives.

This statement sparked outrage among the families of captives, who have been urging the government to prioritise their release even if it means halting the war.

On 21 April, Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich similarly angered families by saying retrieving the captives was “not the most important objective.”

Israel estimates that 59 of its citizens are held captive in Gaza, 24 of whom are believed to be alive. Meanwhile, over 9,900 Palestinians are currently imprisoned in Israeli jails, where they suffer from torture, starvation and medical neglect, leading to numerous deaths, according to Palestinian and Israeli rights groups.

Soldier shortage

As Israel threatens to expand its offensive, the military is grappling with a severe shortage of troops.

Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir has warned that the army cannot fulfill its missions without substantial reinforcement from reserve forces.

Amid what is described as “severe force depletion,” Zamir has called for imposing “civil penalties on draft dodgers,” a reference to the widespread exemption of ultra-Orthodox Jews (Haredim) from military service.

According to the daily, the military is expected to issue around 24,000 preliminary draft notices to Haredi youth by the end of June.

However, only about 300 of these draft orders have been formally processed, and enforcement has been weak due to the Israeli government’s policies.

Prime Minister Netanyahu is reportedly pushing legislation to grant blanket exemptions to Haredim, facing strong opposition from the military and political opponents alike.

