Sudan: Paramilitary RSF targets Port Sudan's airport, seaport with drones

The Sudanese paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) carried out a drone attack targeting the seaport and airport in the city of Port Sudan, eastern Sudan, today.

According to an Anadolu correspondent, fires broke out at Port Sudan city’s airport and seaport, following the sound of loud explosions that resulted from an apparent drone attack.

The Sudanese government has yet to comment on the attack.

Following the drone attack, several flights were delayed or rescheduled, according to a source inside the Port Sudan airport.

The RSF aerial drone attack is the third to be carried out in the past 48 hours against Port Sudan city, local sources said.

