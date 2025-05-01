Sudan army denies UAE claims of foiling illegal arms smuggling operation

The Sudanese army yesterday denied statements by the United Arab Emirates (UAE) about thwarting an attempt to smuggle illegal weapons and military equipment to the Sudanese army, Russia’s Sputnik news agency reported.

A spokesman for the Sudanese armed forces, Brigadier General Nabil Abdullah described the accusations as “ridiculous, untrue” and “very strange”.

He explained that Sudan is a fully sovereign state that has the right to obtain weapons from any party it deems appropriate, and has the right to deal with whomever it wishes in the manner it deems appropriate, just like any other country in the world.

He noted that this matter relates to international relations and international cooperation.

Earlier on Wednesday, UAE Emirati Attorney General Dr. Hamad Saif Al Shamsi said the country’s security services thwarted an attempt to smuggle a large shipment of illegal military equipment to the Sudanese Armed Forces.

He said a number of cell members were arrested on accusations of unauthorised mediation, brokering and illicit trafficking of military equipment.

“The defendants were arrested during an inspection of ammunition in a private aircraft at one of the country’s airports,” explained UAE’s state media outlet WAM. No further details were given about the identities of the suspects.

“The plane was carrying approximately five million rounds of 7.54 x 62mm Goryunov-type ammunition.”

