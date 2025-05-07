‘We will all pay the price’: Egyptians reject Israel-US attacks on Yemen

Egyptian parliamentarian Mustafa Bakri said that the Israeli raids on Yemen, as well as the American-British bombing campaign, “aimed to destroy Yemen and its civilisation,” stressing his rejection of them despite his “disagreements” with the Houthis.

Bakri added in a post on X on Monday that the Israeli, American and British raids “aimed to kill our people and destroy Yemen,” warning: “The Yemeni people are capable of putting an end to the Houthis’ control of Yemen themselves. They are capable of negotiating and resolving their crisis on their own. What is taking place now against Yemen is blatant aggression and a heinous crime for which we will all pay the price.”

On Monday evening, the Israeli occupation army launched air strikes on Yemen, involving more than 30 aircraft, in response to the recent Houthi missile attack on Ben Gurion airport, according to Israeli media reports.

According to the Yemeni Al-Masirah channel, the Israeli raids targeted the port and city of Hudaydah with at least six raids in the west of the country.

Yedioth Ahronoth quoted an Israeli security official and reported that the army dropped 50 bombs on the port of Hudaydah and its surroundings during the attack.

READ: Houthis threaten strong response to Israel’s bombing of Yemen