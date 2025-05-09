Trump met Israeli Strategic Affairs Minister Dermer, Axios reports

US President Donald Trump met Israeli Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer yesterday and discussed nuclear talks with Iran and Israel’s war on Gaza, Axios reported, citing two sources briefed on the meeting, according to Reuters.

The meeting was held at the White House and was not made public by the US or Israel, according to Axios.

Dermer met with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Wednesday and had several meetings in the White House including one with Trump yesterday, Axios said.

The White House had no immediate comment.

Trump is preparing for his first major diplomatic trip next week that includes a three-country Middle East tour starting in Saudi Arabia.

A fourth round of US nuclear talks with Iran is likely to take place over the weekend in Oman, with Iranian state media pointing to 11 May as a probable date.

Top US negotiator Steve Witkoff also said Washington was trying to hold the next round of talks this weekend, according to Axios. Tehran says it is committed to diplomacy with Washington. A source familiar with the matter told Reuters Witkoff was going to Oman for the next round of Iran talks.

On Gaza, Israel’s Security Cabinet this week approved a plan that may include the seizure of the entire enclave of 2.3 million people, as well as control over aid, which Israel has blocked from entering since March.

Israel and the US have faced criticism from the UN and human rights advocates as the humanitarian crisis in Gaza has become dire.

READ: Trump to unveil US-supervised initiative to end Gaza war