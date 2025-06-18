Grand Mufti says Israel uses war to tighten control over Al Aqsa Mosque

Jerusalem’s Grand Mufti and preacher of Al-Aqsa Mosque, Sheikh Ekrima Sabri warned on Tuesday that the Israeli occupation authorities are exploiting the war with Iran and the genocide in the Gaza Strip, to tighten control over the Al-Aqsa Mosque and impose further restrictions on it, in a “blatant attack” on Muslims’ right to worship and a new attempt to impose Israeli sovereignty over the holy mosque.”

Since the beginning of the war on Gaza, Israeli settlers have increased their incursions into the Al-Aqsa Mosque while the Israeli authorities imposed further restrictions on the Islamic Waqf Department to undermine Jordan’s role in supervising the mosque through the Jordanian Ministry of Awqaf.

“The Holy City is completely besieged, and Al-Aqsa Mosque has been subjected to a strict siege since the outbreak of the aggression on Gaza” Sheikh Sabri said in a statement, adding that the Israeli occupation is pursuing a systematic policy to expel young people and worshippers from their holy sites.

Sabri explained that the Israeli occupation’s measures aim to change the status quo at Al-Aqsa Mosque which has been in place since 1967 and impose complete Israeli control over it, as part of a broader plan to Judaise the city of Jerusalem and change the character of its landmarks and holy sites.

He considered the practices a “dangerous crossing of red lines”, a clear violation of the sanctity of Al-Aqsa Mosque, and a direct provocation of the sentiments of millions of Muslims around the world.

Sheikh Sabri warned that extremist Jewish groups are currently preparing to organise provocative marches inside the Old City and mass incursions into the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound to coincide with Jewish holidays.

