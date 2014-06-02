Egypt's PEC rejects Sabbahi's appeal

The Egyptian Presidential Elections Commission said Sunday it rejected an appeal filed by presidential candidate Hamdeen Sabbahi in which he cited irregularities that marred the electoral process.

Judicial sources said that Sabbahi received 3 percent of votes, compared to 93 percent for his sole rival Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi.

Official results have not yet been announced.

In a statement by PEC Sunday, it said that it reviewed the appeal, and decided to reject it.

On Friday, Sabbahi's campaign said it filed an appeal with the PEC, denouncing what it considered as evidence of fraud and irregularities, such as campaigning inside polling stations in violation of electoral silence. It also called on PEC to annul the votes cast on the third day.