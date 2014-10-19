Jewish settler runs over 2 Palestinian children in West Bank, killing 1

A Jewish settler ran over two Palestinian children near Ramallah in the occupied West Bank, leaving the two girls in a serious condition, eyewitnesses a Palestinian medical official said Sunday.

According to the witnesses, the settler hit the two girls, both aged 5, on the main road near Sinjil town, leaving them badly injured.

Eye witnesses added that the fled the scene after running over Toleen Omar Asfour and Inas Shawkat Khalil, who were returning from kindergarten.

According to the Director of Ramallah medical complex, Ahmed Bitawi, the girls arrived in a coma and medical teams had scrambled to save their lives.

While Toleen Omar Asfour condition is currently stable, a few hours ago, Inas Shawkat Khalil succumbed to her wounds.

Palestinian and Israeli authorities have not yet commented on the incident.

Recent months have seen a rise in attacks by Jewish settlers on Palestinians across the occupied West Bank with the Palestinian officials accusing Israeli army and police personnel of turning a blind eye to the assaults.

Last week, Palestinian Prime Minister Rami Hamdallah slammed Israel for failing to bring to account Jewish settlers responsible for a recent wave of vandalism against Palestinian property in the occupied territory.