Israeli media criticises Egypt ban of Rabbi Abu Hasira celebration

Israeli media is continuing to voice anger at the Egyptian court decision banning the Jewish celebration of the birth of Rabbi Abu Hasira.

The court also ruled that the remains of the rabbi – buried in the country’s northern Behira province – shall not be transferred to Israel and that the rabbi’s shrine shall be removed from the list of antiquities.

Two years ago, Israel requested from Egypt – through UNESCO – the transfer of Abu Hasira’s remains to Jerusalem.

Israeli Channel 7 claimed that Egypt has long prevented the celebration, but that this time the court’s decision means that Jews will be deprived from visiting his grave.

The channel said the Egyptian court ignored a request by the United Nations to transfer the rabbi’s remains to Jerusalem, on the grounds that it contradicts with the teachings of Islam.

The paper quoted the head of the Jewish community in Cairo Magda Haroun as saying that the court’s ruling violates the new Egyptian constitution which protects the right of worship.

Haroun denounced the linking of the rabbi to Zionism saying he lived and died before the Zionist movement and before the establishment of Israel.

According to Jewish folklore, Abu Hasira (1805-1880) is Yakouv bin Masood, a rabbi of Moroccan origin who immigrated to Egypt.