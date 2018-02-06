Espanol / English

Middle East Near You

Israel destroys water pipes in Jordan Valley

February 6, 2018 at 4:33 am | Published in: Israel, Jordan, Middle East, News, Palestine
Palestinian boys drink a water from a public tap in Rafah in the southern Gaza strip, on May 22, 2016 [Abed Rahim Khatib/Apa Images]
Thousands of Palestinians rely on drinking water pipelines [Abed Rahim Khatib/Apa Images]
 February 6, 2018 at 4:33 am

Israeli bulldozers destroyed water lines that supplies tens of acres of Palestinian-owned lands in the northern Jordan Valley area.

Moataz Basharat, a senior official who monitors Israeli settlement activities, told Anadolu Agency: “An Israeli bulldozer, accompanied by an Israeli army force, destroyed the water line that connects the Jordan Valley’s Ain Al-Sakut area.”

Basharat added that the destroyed water line used to irrigate 80 watermelon acres, adding that it had also been irrigating some 400 acres in Ain Al-Sakut.

Read: Israel orders Jordan Valley farmers off their land

The targeted Palestinian lands, Basharat noted, were recently recovered by its owners from the Israeli settlers following a decision that was announced by the Israeli Supreme Court in 2014.

The landowners have not been notified ahead the destruction of the pipeline, the Palestinian official stressed.

Israel frequently demolishes Palestinian homes and structures in the Jordan Valley area under the pretext of lack of permits.

Officials believe that the Israeli frequent demolishes in the Jordan Valley area aim at displacing Palestinians and seizing their lands to build new settlements.

The Jordan Valley area is located in the Area C, which represents more than 60 per cent of the West Bank and is fully controlled by Israel.

  • JJ

    Oh dear I forgot about that intense threat Israel faces from water piping, it’s not like they’re intentionally hindering Palestinian development or anything

  • Vic Pittman

    Ethnic cleansing from “The only democracy in the Middle East ” ….

  • Pete752

    Apartheid at it’s best. Israeli a-holes. How would they like a guests living in their house to take over everything?? I forgot Israelis have no house of their own. They only know how to steal from others. BDS Forever.

    • PJ London

      Apartheid South Africa provided water, houses, electricity and health services to whites and blacks, they never destroyed them.

  • Savages.

    There really is no other words adequate for this kind of behavior.

    • jerry hamilton

      Oh there are but any one of them would get the post deleted.

  • wg

    There’s MEMO (again) describing as a “pretext” the lack of permits. Guess what guys: that’s how the civilized world works. You don’t do infrastructure projects of your own volition. Water in the desert is not an unlimited resource.

    Good to see Israel summoning the backbone to act quickly against these wildcat saboteurs, be it water or housing. As ever, there’s no attempt to get a quote from Israeli authorities [MEMO “journalism” at its best]. And no mention that Area C, by “Palestinian” consent in the Oslo accords, gives Israel full control of that territory.

    Play by the rules, guys, and life’ll get better. Don’t, and you have no complaint.