Qatar’s foreign ministry responds to Saudi criticisms

Qatar’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Lolwah Al-Khater, has hit back and commented by Saudi Arabia’s Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Adel Al-Jubeir.

Al-Khater told Al Jazeera TV channel, Monday:

“Al-Jubeir’s statements are paradoxes. He started talking about the need for Arab unification … and then started attacking Qatar.”

She wondered, “How can these two standpoints go together? He called for unity and then attacks a brotherly Arab country!”

Al-Jubeir claimed that Qatar has been a harming the GCC since 1995.

The Saudi minister also implied that Doha is responsible for inciting violence, at a press conference last Saturday.

“Al-Jubeir forgets or neglects that the policies pursued by the countries of the blockade have created a rift in joint Arab and Gulf action. Saudi Arabia is exerting pressure not only on Qatar but also on a number of Arab countries,” Al-Khater said.

She went on: “these accusations are nothing more than a mere fodder for the media and they do not deserve a response.”