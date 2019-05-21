Qatar’s foreign ministry responds to Saudi criticisms

Qatar’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Lolwah Al-Khater, has hit back and commented by Saudi Arabia’s Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Adel Al-Jubeir.
Al-Khater told Al Jazeera TV channel, Monday:
“Al-Jubeir’s statements are paradoxes. He started talking about the need for Arab unification … and then started attacking Qatar.”
She wondered, “How can these two standpoints go together? He called for unity and then attacks a brotherly Arab country!”
Al-Jubeir claimed that Qatar has been a harming the GCC since 1995.
The Saudi minister also implied that Doha is responsible for inciting violence, at a press conference last Saturday.
“Al-Jubeir forgets or neglects that the policies pursued by the countries of the blockade have created a rift in joint Arab and Gulf action. Saudi Arabia is exerting pressure not only on Qatar but also on a number of Arab countries,” Al-Khater said.
She went on: “these accusations are nothing more than a mere fodder for the media and they do not deserve a response.”