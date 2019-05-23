Israel allows armoured vehicles into West Bank

Israeli authorities have allowed the entry of 10 armoured vehicles to the Palestinian Authority (PA) in the occupied West Bank, Arabs48.com reported on Wednesday.

The ten vehicles entered the West Bank after they were approved by the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, former Defence Minister Avigdor Lieberman and former Chief of Staff Gadi Eizenkot.

Israeli reports said that the Israeli authorities agreed on the entry of the vehicles nine months ago, stating that this came under American pressure.

According to the Israeli newspaper Haaretz, the vehicles were offered as a gift from the US to the PA and they were assembled in Jordan.

The paper noted that a group of the PA security staff received a training course on how to drive and use these vehicles.