Kuwait envoy: No peace until Israel ends occupation

Kuwait Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Ambassador Mansour Al-Otaibi, said that peace will not be achieved while Israel continues to occupy Palestinian land by force, stressing that settlements are still the biggest obstacle to achieving a just and comprehensive peace.

Speaking at the UN Security Council session on the Middle East yesterday, Al-Otaibi condemned the illegal Israeli settlement activity calling on the international community to assume its responsibilities in providing the necessary protection for Palestinians.

He also called “to put an end to the Israeli attacks, including repeated incursions into the Al-Aqsa Mosque under the protection of the Israeli forces, which constitute a flagrant violation under international law and international legitimacy resolutions including resolution 2334.”

He renewed his call for serious follow-up on the findings of the International Independent Investigation Commission on the Palestinian protests in the Gaza Strip in order to ensure that those responsible are held accountable.

The Kuwaiti ambassador called on Israel, as the occupying power, to cease all its acts of aggression against the Palestinian people, to respect civilian righta to protection, to respect international humanitarian law and international human rights law and lift the unjust siege imposed on the Gaza Strip.

