2 Palestinians injured by Israeli fire in Gaza

An injured Palestinian is being carried away with a stretcher after Israeli forces's intervention during "Great March of Return" demonstration, at the European Hospital in Khan Yunis, Gaza on 8 March, 2019 [Abed Zagout/Anadolu Agency]
Two Palestinians were reportedly injured by Israeli gunfire early Sunday in the Gaza Strip, according to local residents, Anadolu Agency has reported.

Israeli soldiers opened fire on two youths near the security fence in the southern Gaza Strip, the residents said.

A Palestinian medical source said the two sustained moderate injuries and were rushed to hospital for treatment.

There was no comment from the Israeli military on the report.

