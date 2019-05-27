Over 90 kg of cocaine seized in Turkey

Turkish security forces have detained 62 suspects and seized a total of 91 kilograms of cocaine and other illegal drugs during anti-narcotics operation across the country, a security source said on Monday, reports Anadolu Agency.

In northwestern Istanbul province, anti-drug police squad raided a house and a car in Kucukcekmece district on May 24 and impounded 1.8 million opiate pills, 30 kilogram (66 pounds) of cocaine and a long-barreled weapon, said a source, who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

READ: Morocco, Turkey join forces to tackle terrorism, drug trafficking

In Bakirkoy district of the same province, the police seized 12 kilograms (26 pounds) of opium gum, which were kept hidden in Iranian local clothes, on May 26.

Meanwhile, gendarmerie carried out an operation in eastern Van province, arresting a suspect and seizing 61 kilograms (134 pounds) of cocaine, said another source.

In other operations conducted in 29 cities of Turkey, 56 suspects were detained for encouraging drug use through social media.

READ: Turkey PKK earns $1.5B annually from drugs