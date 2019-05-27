Two children killed by flashfloods in Yemen’s Maarib

At least two children were killed by flash floods on Monday in Yemen’s eastern Maarib province, according to witnesses, reports Anadolu Agency.

The flash floods were reportedly caused by unusually heavy rainfall in a number of Maarib’s southern districts.

The flooding has halted traffic on the main highway linking Maarib to the nearby Al-Bayda province, witnesses said.

One vehicle carrying three children and their parents were reportedly washed away by the flooding, leaving two of the children dead and the third unaccounted for.

In recent days, several provinces in Yemen have been hit by unusually heavy rainfall.

