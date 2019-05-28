Lebanese monkey escapes Nun’s farm, infiltrates border, drives Israelis nuts

A monkey has been spotted in northern Israel after apparently crossing the Lebanese border, reports Haaretz.

The monkey escaped the ‘Ship of Peace’ farm in southern Lebanon and has been spotted in several locations in northern Israel.

A local Lebanese outlet reported that the monkey had escaped from the farm of a French nun named Beatrice Maugerin in the Qouzah village in Bint Jbeil area.

The farm from which the monkey fled is called “Ship of Peace.” According to reports, the site is intended to be a safe place welcoming Muslims, Jews and Christians.

קוף נמלט מלבנון והגיע לישראל: הקוף מסוג ורווט ברח ממנזר ונצפה באזור היישובים שתולה וחורפיש. ניסיונות ללכוד אותו עלו בתוהו@rubih67 pic.twitter.com/8gAS9IX32F — כאן חדשות (@kann_news) May 26, 2019

The monkey, which likely belongs to a species from the African savannah, has been seen in several locations in northern Israel – including the communities of Ziri’t and Hurfesh – but has yet to be captured.

The Lebanese report offered a monetary reward for the return of the monkey.