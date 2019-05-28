Portuguese / Spanish / English

Lebanese monkey escapes Nun’s farm, infiltrates border, drives Israelis nuts

May 28, 2019
The monkey, in Bint Jbeil [bintjbeil.org]
A monkey has been spotted in northern Israel after apparently crossing the Lebanese border, reports Haaretz.

The monkey escaped the ‘Ship of Peace’ farm in southern Lebanon and has been spotted in several locations in northern Israel.

A local Lebanese outlet reported that the monkey had escaped from the farm of a French nun named Beatrice Maugerin in the Qouzah village in Bint Jbeil area.

The farm from which the monkey fled is called “Ship of Peace.” According to reports, the site is intended to be a safe place welcoming Muslims, Jews and Christians.

The monkey, which likely belongs to a species from the African savannah, has been seen in several locations in northern Israel – including the communities of Ziri’t and Hurfesh – but has yet to be captured.

The Lebanese report offered a monetary reward for the return of the monkey.

