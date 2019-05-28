Palestinian Forum in Britain hosts 5th annual iftar

The Palestinian Forum in Britain (PFB) hosts an iftar for a thousand guests in London on 27 May, 2019 [Middle East Monitor] The Palestinian Forum in Britain (PFB) hosts an iftar for a thousand guests in London on 27 May, 2019 [Middle East Monitor] The Palestinian Forum in Britain (PFB) hosts an iftar for a thousand guests in London on 27 May, 2019 [Middle East Monitor] The Palestinian Forum in Britain (PFB) hosts an iftar for a thousand guests in London on 27 May, 2019 [Middle East Monitor] The Palestinian Forum in Britain (PFB) hosts an iftar for a thousand guests in London on 27 May, 2019 [Middle East Monitor]

The Palestinian Forum in Britain (PFB) on Monday hosted its 5th annual Iftar in North West London.

Guests of honour included well-known Palestinian activist Ahed Tamimi; Aimee Shalan, executive director of Medical Aid for Palestinians (MAP); trade unionist and chair of West London Palestinian Solidarity Campaign, Hugh Lanning; Labour Party’s Colin Monehen; Shamiul Joarder from Friends of Alaqsa (FOA); and prominent Palestinians Attallah Sayed, Ghada Hamaad and Fuad Haddad. They were all presented with honorary awards.

PFB spokesperson Adnan Hmidan told MEMO that “this year’s gathering exceeded all previous Ramadan iftars as it had clearly become a conference for Palestinians and friends of Palestine to renew their solidarity with the Palestinian cause.

“In his opening address, Chair of the PFB, Dr Hafiz Al Karmi said the gathering was a powerful notice to anyone contemplating surrendering their right to the homeland. He added there was, however, a good reason to be hopeful given a large number of attendees who were all keen on maintaining their Palestinian identity.

The guests were entertained by the renowned Palestinian nasheed artist Kefah Zreeqy and treated to the traditional Maqlooba dish prepared by chef Basil Elhaj.