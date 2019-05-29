Fatah delegation arrives in Hamas-run Gaza Strip

A delegation from Palestine’s Fatah movement on Wednesday arrived in the Hamas-run Gaza Strip to discuss prospects for inter-Palestinian reconciliation, Anadolu reports.

According to Fatah’s media office, the delegation — which included Fatah Central Committee members Rawhi Fattouh and Ismail Jabr — entered the blockaded territory via the Beit Hanoun border crossing.

On Monday, leading Hamas member Suhail al-Hindi told Anadolu Agency that Egypt had recently renewed mediation efforts between Hamas and Fatah, voicing hope for a breakthrough “soon”.

The two Palestinian factions have remained at odds since 2007, when Hamas wrested control of the Gaza Strip from Fatah following several days of armed clashes.

