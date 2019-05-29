Former Israeli minister calls to cancel US-led Bahrain conference

Former Israeli Justice Minister, Dr Yossi Beilin has called for the cancellation of the US-led “Peace to Prosperity” conference scheduled to take place in Bahrain next month.

Beilin explained that US President, Donald Trump does not understand the Palestinians, adding that Trump’s belief of separating economic peace and resolving the Palestinian-Israeli conflict is daydreaming.

The former Israeli minister proposed to postpone the Bahrain conference until the US announces its peace plan also known as “Deal of the Century”.

“It is not enough for the Bahrain summit to bring together finance ministers in Manama in late June. Our world has witnessed many summits and conferences, but the danger is that this summit could cause many damages after the many mistakes committed by the Trump administration with regard to the Palestinian-Israeli conflict” Beilin said in an article on Israel Plus.