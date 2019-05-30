Portuguese / Spanish / English

Middle East Near You

Qatar Chamber: 116 new factories started production over two years

May 30, 2019 at 2:22 am | Published in: Middle East, News, Qatar
Qatar flag
Qatar flag [File photo]
 May 30, 2019 at 2:22 am

The Qatar Chamber of Commerce and Industry announced, Wednesday, that 116 new factories have been established over the country in nearly two years while “there are also 147 factories under construction.”

“The number of existing factories in Qatar has increased by 17 per cent reaching 823 factories up to this year, compared to 707 factories at the end of 2016,” Khalifa bin Jassem Al Thani, head of the Chamber, said in a statement.

Read: Qatar denies banning UAE goods after WTO dispute panel formed

Al Thani mentioned that, in two years, 32,000 new companies have been established in Qatar, compared to 24,000 in the two previous years equating to 34 per cent growth.

 

Categories
Middle EastNewsQatar
Show Comments
Show Comments