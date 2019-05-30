Qatar Chamber: 116 new factories started production over two years

The Qatar Chamber of Commerce and Industry announced, Wednesday, that 116 new factories have been established over the country in nearly two years while “there are also 147 factories under construction.”

“The number of existing factories in Qatar has increased by 17 per cent reaching 823 factories up to this year, compared to 707 factories at the end of 2016,” Khalifa bin Jassem Al Thani, head of the Chamber, said in a statement.

Read: Qatar denies banning UAE goods after WTO dispute panel formed

Al Thani mentioned that, in two years, 32,000 new companies have been established in Qatar, compared to 24,000 in the two previous years equating to 34 per cent growth.