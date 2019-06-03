Hamas blames Israel for repercussions of attacks on Al-Aqsa Mosque

The Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement, Hamas, has blamed Israel for all possible repercussions of the attack by its soldiers and settlers on Al-Aqsa Mosque and the worshippers within.

“The Israeli occupation must bear the responsibility for the repercussions of its violations at Al-Aqsa Mosque that led to a wave of protests in which the Palestinian people voiced their anger over Israeli measures at the Noble Sanctuary,” said Hamas. “The ongoing assault and raids on Al-Aqsa by Israeli occupation forces and settlers will only make the Palestinian people more determined to defend the mosque and preserve its sanctity.”

The movement’s statement described Israel as a racist entity without respect for human beings, religions or holy sites. “The repeated attacks on Al-Aqsa reflect the aggressive and extremist reality of the Zionist state,” added Hamas, “belying its claims to be a democratic state that respects freedoms.”

READ: Clashes erupt at Al-Aqsa compound after settler ‘tour’