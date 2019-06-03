Portuguese / Spanish / English

Hamas blames Israel for repercussions of attacks on Al-Aqsa Mosque

June 3, 2019
injured Muslim is being carried away with Palestinian health care members, after Israeli police officers intervene them with tear gas canisters, as fanatic Jews, under Israeli police protection, raid Al-Aqsa Mosque Compound in Jerusalem on 2 June 2019. [Faiz Abu Rmeleh - Anadolu Agency]
The Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement, Hamas, has blamed Israel for all possible repercussions of the attack by its soldiers and settlers on Al-Aqsa Mosque and the worshippers within.

“The Israeli occupation must bear the responsibility for the repercussions of its violations at Al-Aqsa Mosque that led to a wave of protests in which the Palestinian people voiced their anger over Israeli measures at the Noble Sanctuary,” said Hamas. “The ongoing assault and raids on Al-Aqsa by Israeli occupation forces and settlers will only make the Palestinian people more determined to defend the mosque and preserve its sanctity.”

The movement’s statement described Israel as a racist entity without respect for human beings, religions or holy sites. “The repeated attacks on Al-Aqsa reflect the aggressive and extremist reality of the Zionist state,” added Hamas, “belying its claims to be a democratic state that respects freedoms.”

