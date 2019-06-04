Report: some Trump allies want ‘peace plan’ shelved

A number of Trump allies are “intensifying calls to scrap the rollout” of the White House’s ‘peace plan’ for Israel and the Palestinians, reported POLITICO.

According to the report, “prominent conservative and pro-Israel voices close to the White House are increasingly sharing their fears” about the consequences of the plan’s publication.

These “range from the possibility that the peace proposal could trigger violence to worries that its offerings could forever kill efforts to craft a two-state solution”.

In light of a new Israeli election scheduled for September, some right-wing analysts “are going on the record to urge the Trump administration to set aside the plan indefinitely”.

“Releasing the plan now would make the US seem unserious,” James Carafano, a senior foreign affairs scholar with the conservative Heritage Foundation, told POLITICO. “It’s better to wait, perhaps even until after the US elections”.

Rob Satloff, the executive director of the pro-Israel Washington Institute for Near East Policy, recently urged a rethink in a Foreign Policy article; “issuing the Middle East peace plan in the current environment is a lose-lose-lose proposition”, he wrote.

Some right-wing pundits, however, believe Jared Kushner should release the plan by the autumn.

“The administration issuing their plan…should have value as setting down a guidepost for when the environment for a deal is more suitable”, Michael Makovsky, the president of the Jewish Institute for National Security of America, told POLITICO.

“It’s hard for me to imagine this administration, with all of the anticipation leading up to this, not releasing the plan,” said Jonathan Schanzer, of the Foundation for Defense of Democracies. “It’s too hard for them to walk back”.