Palestinian Think Tank denounces US handing over Al-Ashqar to occupation

The Council on International Relations Palestine has denounced the US authorities handling of the Abdul Halima Al-Ashqar affair. Al-Ashqar, a Palestinian scientist and former presidential candidate, was handed over to the Israeli occupation authorities by the US.

The council declared in a statement, Thursday, that the US authorities shall assume full responsibility for Al-Ashqar whose fate is in the hands of the criminal occupation.

The council noted that this move uncovers the US administration’s approach which is hostile to the Palestinian people and to stability and peace in the region through its blatant bias towards the unjust occupation and its ongoing crimes.

The statement has noted that the US administration unfairly sentenced Al-Ashqar to 11 years in prison after being abducted and placed under house arrest for nearly two years on a charge that does not exceed six months in prison. It also stressed that US authorities are targeting Palestinian activists and scientists.

The council called on the international community, human rights groups and organisations around the world to exert pressure to release Al-Ashqar, stressing the need for the US administration to reconsider its policies in the region which contradict its claim to be an honest broker and guarantor of the peace process.

Relevant sources reported that, on Wednesday night, the USA handed over the Palestinian citizen Abdul Halim Al-Ashqar to the Israeli occupation after the end of his 11-year sentence in its prisons.