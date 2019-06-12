Egypt’s Sisi discusses Palestine-Israel conflict with World Jewish Congress

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi yesterday received the President of the World Jewish Congress Ronald Lauder in Cairo and discussed ways to settle the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, the presidency said in a statement.

The two sides discussed “ways to settle the Palestinian-Israeli conflict in a manner that guarantees the Palestinian people’s rights according to the principles of international references”, the statement said.

“Achieving this would impose a new culture and reality on the countries and peoples of the region, open new horizons for construction, development and stability, and undermine extremist ideology that spawns violence and terrorism,” Al-Sisi is quoted to have said.

For his part, Lauder pointed to efforts to find solutions to various crises in the region.

Peace negotiations between the Palestinian and Israeli sides stalled in April 2014 due to Tel Aviv’s refusal to release a fourth batch of Palestinian prisoners ahead of the recommencement of talks.

