Portuguese / Spanish / English

Middle East Near You

Likud activists say Netanyahu’s time is at an end

June 12, 2019 at 11:15 am | Published in: Israel, Israeli Elections, Middle East, News, Palestine
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu prepares to cast his vote during Israel's parliamentary elections at Paula Ben Gurion School in Jerusalem, on 9 April 2019. [Haim Zach / GPO / Handout - Anadolu Agency]
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu prepares to cast his vote during Israel's parliamentary elections at Paula Ben Gurion School in Jerusalem, on 9 April 2019 [Haim Zach/GPO/ Handout/Anadolu Agency]
 June 12, 2019 at 11:15 am

Activists within the ruling Likud in Israel have filed a petition calling for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the Election Commission to organise primary elections for the party, Arab48.com reported on Tuesday. Ori Peretz wrote in the petition that, according to the Likud constitution, once the Knesset was dissolved and a new General Election was decided upon, there must be primary elections for choosing the party’s president and parliamentary candidates.

The move comes amidst a campaign against Netanyahu within his party. Some Likud members accuse him of undermining it, while others insist that his time at the top is at an end.

Peretz accused Netanyahu of ignoring the constitution and the desire of Likud members to replace him, noting that he has failed to form a government following April’s inconclusive General Election. He also noted that the leaders of the Blue and White Party have indicated that they would form a coalition government with any other Likud leader apart from Netanyahu.

READ: Netanyahu will attend October pre-indictment hearing

Furthermore, the current Prime Minister is accused of weakening the party through his policies. There are also possible court hearings on criminal charges in the offing against Netanyahu.

Meanwhile, the Head of Jewish Home party, Avigdor Lieberman, told Yedioth Ahronoth that he is not obliged to take part in a government led by Netanyahu, who he accused of “personalising” politics. One close ally, he said, claimed that “the Likud without Netanyahu is a pile of rubbish.” Lieberman insisted that he is not obliged to accept Netanyahu, but must work towards having a right-wing government.

After almost losing, Benjamin Netanyahu comes 1st in 2019 Israeli election - Cartoon [Sabaaneh/MiddleEastMonitor]

After almost losing, Benjamin Netanyahu comes 1st in 2019 Israeli election – Cartoon [Sabaaneh/MiddleEastMonitor]

Categories
IsraelIsraeli ElectionsMiddle EastNewsPalestine
Show Comments
Show Comments