Moroccan PM denies his country’s participation in Bahrain Conference

June 13, 2019 at 4:49 am | Published in: Africa, Asia & Americas, Bahrain, Egypt, Israel, Jordan, Middle East, Morocco, News, Palestine, US
Prime Minister of Morocco Saadeddine Othmani makes a speech during monthly ordinary congress meeting in Rabat, Morocco on 15 May, 2018 [Jalal Morchidi/Anadolu Agency]
Moroccan Prime Minister Saadeddine Othmani said he did not know of his country’s participation in the Bahrain Conference which is aimed at promoting the US peace plan known as the ‘Deal of the Century’.

According to the Anadolu Agency, Othmani’s statement came as a response to what was reported by Reuters on Tuesday, quoting US officials that Egypt, Jordan, and Morocco agreed to attend the conference.

The three countries have not formally announced their participation, however, Jared Kushner, a top adviser to US President Donald Trump, has stated that Jordan, Egypt, and Morocco will attend the conference.

The three countries joined the list of Arab participants, i.e. Saudi Arabia and the UAE as well as Bahrain, which hosts the conference.

The United States announced that the conference will take place in Manama, Bahrain, on 25 June to include finance ministers and businessmen, under the slogan “Encouraging investment in the Palestinian territories.”

The Deal of the Century is a US peace plan based on forcing Palestinians, with the help of Arab states, to make unfair concessions in favour of Israel.

 

 

 

