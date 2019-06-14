Confrontations renewed between government forces, Haftar militia south of Tripoli

Armed confrontations broke out between forces loyal to the Libyan Government of National Accord and militias loyal to retired General Khalifa Haftar south Tripoli, Thursday morning, Anadolu reported.

The most violent confrontations took place near the airport road and south of Tripoli while the sounds of loud explosions could be heard in different parts of the capital.

Read: Libya FM urges Italy to pressure Haftar backers

The agency said that Tripoli witnessed late on Wednesday airstrikes against the government forces south of the capital.

Meanwhile, government forces announced that they have destroyed a tank and were advancing towards both the airport and Yarmouk after a heavy bombing that targeted artillery positions of Haftar forces, without giving further details.

Armed confrontations broke out in the capital in April after Haftar’s forces launched a military operation against the government forces with the aim of controlling the capital amid international condemnation.