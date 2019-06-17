Qatar’s emir offers condolences to former Egyptian president Morsi’s family

Qatar’s emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, offered condolences in a tweet on Monday to the family of former Egyptian president Mohamed Morsi “and the brotherly Egyptian people”, reports Reuters.

تلقينا ببالغ الأسى نبأ الوفاة المفاجئة للرئيس السابق الدكتور محمد مرسي .. أتقدم إلى عائلته وإلى الشعب المصري الشقيق بخالص العزاء.. إنا لله وإنا إليه راجعون — تميم بن حمد (@TamimBinHamad) June 17, 2019

Morsi, imprisoned since he was toppled by the military in 2013, collapsed in a cage during a court session on Monday and died shortly afterwards, Egypt’s public prosecutor said.

Morsi, a top figure in the Muslim Brotherhood who became Egypt’s first freely elected president in 2012, was overthrown after mass protests against this rule.

Qatar strongly backs the Muslim Brotherhood, which since Morsi’s fall has been outlawed in Egypt with many of its leading figures imprisoned.