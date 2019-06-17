Saudi-US F15C fighters fly over Arabian Gulf

Saudi Arabia’s Royal Air Force yesterday released images of its aircraft flying in formation with the United States (US)’s F-15C fighter jets over the Persian Gulf region.

The Saudi defence ministry said on Twitter that the joint exercise was “part of a larger effort to continue building military-to-military relationships and interoperability.”

American F-15C jets joined Saudi Arabia’s air forces following a deal that the kingdom signed with the US in 2012 to purchase 84 units.

Washington recently said that there had been a surge in its intelligence, pointing to “imminent Iranian attacks against the US forces and interests in the Gulf region.”