Morocco: Al Adl Wal Ihsane Association that the deep state is seeking to destroy it

Al Adl Wal Ihsane (the Justice and Spirituality Association), a Moroccan Islamist association which is not technically legal but is tolerated by the government, has warned that the Morrocan Deep State (known as Al-Makhzen) is seeking to eradicate it. It called on the Justice and Development party to refrain and protect itself against becoming the tool to eliminate the association.

“The campaign sealing the houses of the group and its leaders, which has targeted 14 houses so far, is a part of the conflict between right and wrong, corruption and injustice, and justice and freedom,” explained Dr. Omar Amakassou, member of the Guidance Council (Majlis Al-Irchad) and official at the Information Office of the Moroccan Al Adl Wal Ihsane Association during an interview with Arabi21.

Read: Iran Parliament Speaker hints US could have planned oil tanker attacks

“Each time Al-Makhzen Regime comes up with elaborate schemes to confront us, whether through arrest or depriving the leaders and members of the group from work and imposing house arrest on them. Today’s genius scheme revolves around sealing houses claiming they are using them as headquarters for the activities of the group.