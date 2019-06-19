Saudi Arabia calls to secure regional waterways

Saudi Arabia yesterday called on the international community to take firm measures to secure the waterways in the region.

This came during the weekly session of the Saudi cabinet, chaired by King Salman at Al-Salam Palace in Jeddah, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The United States and some Gulf countries have accused Iran of targeting commercial ships and oil tankers in Gulf waters, a charge denied by Iran.

In response, Tehran has also offered to sign a non-aggression agreement with the Gulf states.

Last week, two oil tankers were attacked in the Gulf of Oman. The incident comes less than a month after the United Arab Emirates announced that four commercial cargo ships were attacked off the Fujairah port. Two Saudi carriers were also attacked on their way to the Arabian Gulf.

Tensions between Iran and the United States escalated after Washington unilaterally withdrew from the 2015 nuclear agreement signed between Tehran and the world powers and reimposed sanction previously lifted under the agreement.

OPINION: Gulf ‘attacks’ on oil tankers are a cover for a bigger agenda