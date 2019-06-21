Sudan’s military council dismisses Public Prosecutor

Sudanese sources announced on Thursday that Sudan’s Public Prosecutor, Alwaleed Sayed Ahmed Mahmoud, was removed from office a few days after his appearance at a press conference to discuss the circumstances of the sit-in dismissal operation, that had been staged in front of the army’s headquarters, and the referral of former officials to court.

The same sources indicated that Abdullah Ahmed Abdullah was appointed the successor to Mahmoud, reported Sky News.

The Sudanese Public Prosecutor stated last Saturday that he had attended a meeting with military commanders to discuss the judicial supervision of a plan to evacuate the area adjacent to the sit-in location in front of the army’s headquarters, which is occupied with undisciplined protesters; however, the discussion did not address the idea of ​​breaking the sit-in itself.

Mahmoud claimed that he agreed that the police would conduct the operation in the Columbia area, a location adjacent to the sit-in, provided that it was carried out under the supervision of the Public Prosecutor’s Office and without using live ammunition.

He continued: “We were present in the operation zone for 25 minutes. We gave first aid to injured protesters and pulled out. We were about 40 meters away, and we did not infiltrate the sit-in location.”

The Public Prosecutor pointed out that he formed a committee to investigate the events of the sit-in dismissal operation, consisting of the Chief Prosecutor and the Deputy Attorney General, as well as representatives of the prosecution, the police forces and the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR).

He stressed that “investigations are underway. We are in the process of hearing witnesses and we are ready to receive anyone willing to testify.” Mahmoud threatened to resign in the event of intervening or exerting pressures on the inquiry’s course, saying: “I do not mind resigning if I feel any interference or pressure.”

Medics linked to the Sudanese opposition indicated that 118 persons had been killed during the attack, while the Transitional Military Council (TMC) said they were only 61.