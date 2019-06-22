50 injured in Gaza march against upcoming Bahrain conference

The Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza reported that 50 people, including paramedics, were injured yesterday by Israeli fire, while many more suffocated as Israel once again cracked down on the Great March of Return.

Scores of Palestinians yesterday headed to the east of the besieged Gaza Strip to participate in the march, which has been ongoing since 30 March 2018. Yesterday represented the 63rd Friday and was entitled “Land Is not for Sale”, in protest against the “Peace to Prosperity” conference slated to take place in Bahraini capital Manama next week.

In a press release, the Higher National Commission for the March of Return and Breaking the Siege called on Palestinians in Gaza, the occupied West Bank and Israel to participate in the march. It also warned that the Israel’s escalation against the protests is a “desperate move aimed at circumventing the demands of our people”.

The Commission also reiterated its rejection of the Manama conference, during which economic aspects of the long-awaited “deal of the century” are set to be revealed. It called on all countries to boycott the conference given its neglect of key Palestinian demands, such as a future Palestinian state on 1967 lines with East Jerusalem as its capital and the right of return for Palestinian refugees.

