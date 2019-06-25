Forest fire consumes 25 acres of land in Turkey

A forest fire destroyed almost 10 hectares (nearly 25 acres) of land in Turkey’s northwest, reports Anadolu Agency.

The firefighters contained the blazes consuming a maquis shrubland in Havran, Balikesir after three-hour battle to extinguish the fire flared up with the wind.

Two helicopters, seven water tenders, 25 firefighters worked to extinguish the fire.

It destroyed some five hectares (12.3 acres) of red pine forest and the same amount of olive gardens, the authorities said.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.

