2 Palestinians injured by Israeli troops in West Bank

A demonstrator prepares to throw a stone in response to Israeli soldiers’ intervention in Palestinians demonstrating against the Jewish settlements and the separation wall on 28 June 2019 at Qafr Qaddum village in Nablus, West Bank. [Nedal Eshtayah/Anadolu Agency] Israeli soldiers intervene in Palestinians demonstrating against the Jewish settlements and the separation wall on 28 June 2019 at Qafr Qaddum village in Nablus, West Bank. [Nedal Eshtayah/Anadolu Agency] A demonstrator is being treated after getting injured as Israeli soldiers intervene in Palestinians demonstrating against the Jewish settlements and the separation wall on 28 June 2019 at Qafr Qaddum village in Nablus, West Bank. [Nedal Eshtayah/Anadolu Agency] A demonstrator is being carried away after getting injured as Israeli soldiers intervene in Palestinians demonstrating against the Jewish settlements and the separation wall on 28 June 2019 at Qafr Qaddum village in Nablus, West Bank. [Nedal Eshtayah/Anadolu Agency] A demonstrator holds a Palestinian flag as Israeli soldiers intervene in Palestinians demonstrating against the Jewish settlements and the separation wall on 28 June 2019 at Qafr Qaddum village in Nablus, West Bank. [Nedal Eshtayah/Anadolu Agency] A demonstrator prepares to throw a stone in response to Israeli soldiers’ intervention in Palestinians demonstrating against the Jewish settlements and the separation wall on 28 June 2019 at Qafr Qaddum village in Nablus, West Bank. [Nedal Eshtayah/Anadolu Agency]

Israeli forces Friday injured two Palestinians who were taking part in an anti-settlement demonstration in the occupied West Bank, according to a Palestinian official, Anadolu Agency reported.

Protest organiser Murad Shtewi told Anadolu Agency that Israeli troops used live and rubber bullets and tear gas to disperse the weekly demonstration in the Nablus city, leaving at least two Palestinians injured.

A teen was injured by a live bullet on his face, he said, adding that the other injury was for a photojournalist by a rubber bullet.

Every Friday, Palestinians across the Israeli-occupied West Bank stage demonstrations to protest Israel’s decades-long policy of building Jewish-only settlements on confiscated Palestinian land.

According to estimates, 640,000 Jewish settlers currently live on 196 settlements (built with the Israeli government’s approval) and more than 200 settler “outposts” (built without its approval) throughout the West Bank.

International law regards the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, as “occupied territory” and considers all Jewish settlement-building activity there to be illegal.

Abbas: Palestinian rights not for sale