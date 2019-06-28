Egypt: Sisi sacks army’s finance chief

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi yesterday fired an army official, identified as Mohamed Amin Ibrahim Abdel Nabi Nasr, from his position as the head of the armed forces’ financial department.

Nasr was appointed as Al-Sisi’s financial advisor following a presidential decree issued in 14 June 2019.

Well-informed sources told Arabi21 that other army leaders were likely to be overthrown in the coming weeks, including the current military chief of staff Mohammed Farid Hegazy.

Military sources recently reported that Sal-isi would “carry out a reshuffle of a number of the military leaders in the next two months,” adding that it would involve more than “four major leaders.”

In 2017, over 130 high-ranking state officials were replaced, including the former head of the country’s General Intelligence Service (GIS) Khaled Fawzi, who was replaced by Abbas Kamel. The country’s defence and interior ministers were also fired.

Egypt’s military and intelligence services play a leading role in top level decision making, taking a more public role since Al-Sisi led the 2013 military coup, which overthrew the country’s first freely-elected civilian President Mohamed Morsi.

