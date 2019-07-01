Yemenis protest against UAE presence in Socotra

Popular protests have broken out on Sunday on the Yemeni island of Socotra against the United Arab Emirates (UAE) control take over of the island and its assault on the island’s governor.

Protesters raised the Yemeni flag and banners condemning the UAE intervention in the island as well as attempts to stir up differences and internal conflicts since 2015.

Yemeni activist, Atef Al-Sokotri, told al- Khaleej Online that the protest is the largest in the history of Socotra which represents a clear message of support for the local authority led by Governor, Ramzi Mahrous and a rejection of the UAE formation of security belts and forces outside the Yemeni government’s control.

The Socotra governor called on the island’s residents to “assert their adherence to the state, and support for the legitimate authority, as well as their rejection of any formations outside the law”.

The island’s governor reiterated that the local authority stands alongside President, Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi and Federal Yemen, which consists of six provinces.

The demonstrations came in response to the invitation of sheikhs and prominent figures in the archipelago province, in solidarity with Governor Mahrous and Minister of Fisheries Fahad Kafayen whose convoys were attacked by elements loyal to the UAE.