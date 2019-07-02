Algeria students protest against regime officials

Thousands of Algerian students today took to streets in the capital Algiers as well as in other cities demanding officials, who continue to work after President Abdelaziz Bouteflika resigned, to step down, reported by Anadolu Agency.

The 82-year-old Bouteflika resigned in April following weeks of popular protests against his 20-year rule.

Today’s protests also came in celebration of the resignation of one of Bouteflika regime’s most prominent figures and Parliament Speaker Mouad Bouchareb.

READ: On the events in Algeria and Sudan

The protest, which turned into a march launched from the Martyrs Square in the capital, passed through the Al-Barid Square and reached the Central University, witnessed the participation of roughly 5,000 protesters.

The Flag-wielding protesters chanted slogans demanding the release of Lakhdar Bourqaa, one of the veterans of the Algerian revolution against French colonialism.

Bourqaa was jailed a few days ago following remarks about the army in which he described the latter as a “militia” since it was established in 1969 following the independence in 1962.

READ: Algerian War of Independence leader arrested for criticising army chief of staff

Al-Barid Square has become a symbol of an ongoing popular uprising in Algeria, which prompted President Abdelaziz Bouteflika to step down in April after weeks of popular protest against his 20-year rule.

Despite Bouteflika’s resignation, however, protesters have remained on the streets of Algiers, and of other cities, to demand the departure of all Bouteflika-era officials.

The army is currently overseeing a 90-day transitional period and has promised to hold presidential elections on July 4.