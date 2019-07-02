Israel to return 20 boats to Gaza fishermen on 2 July 2019 [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor] Israel to return 20 boats to Gaza fishermen on 2 July 2019 [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor] Israel to return 20 boats to Gaza fishermen on 2 July 2019 [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor] Israel to return 20 boats to Gaza fishermen on 2 July 2019 [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor] Israel to return 20 boats to Gaza fishermen on 2 July 2019 [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor]

Israeli occupation authorities announced yesterday that they will be returning 20 fishing boats to the besieged Gaza Strip within 24 hours.

One boat was returned through the Kerem Shalom (Karm Abu Salem) crossing.

The coordinator of the Palestinian Fishermen’s Syndicate of the Union of Agricultural Work Committees in Gaza Zakaria Bakr said the boat was returned upon the orders of an Israeli occupation court issued in May. The court decision called for 65 boats which had been confiscated by occupation forces to be returned to Gaza.

Bakr added that the boats are being returned by land and not sea because they are no longer suitable for navigation, require repair and restoration, adding to the financial burdens which their owners are having to bear.

The decision to return 65 boats follows a petition submitted by human rights groups Gisha, Adalah and Mezan to the Israeli Supreme Court.