Rihanna backs Sudanese protestors

Globally renowned singer Rihanna, yesterday, announced her solidarity with the Sudanese people, as tens of thousands of citizens took to the streets on Sunday, calling for an end to the army rule.

“With more protests planned for today, June 30, I send my love and I pray for the safety of the Sudanese people,” Rihanna said on Twitter, stressing that they had the “right to speak out and demand peace, justice and a transition to civilian rule.”

“Over 100 were killed & hundreds more were wounded during the June 3rd protests,” she pointed out, adding that the military rulers must be “held accountable.”

“Fight for human rights in #Africa and stand with protesters in #Sudan,” the superstar said.

Military rulers need to be held accountable. Praying for no more killings or abuse today. Fight for human rights in #Africa and stand with protesters in #Sudan. #BlueforSudan #IAmSudaneseRevolution #Watch_Sudan_on_June30th 💙🇸🇩💙🇸🇩💙

🙏🏿💪🏿🙏🏿💪🏿🙏🏿 pic.twitter.com/L6VM5AZfne — Rihanna (@rihanna) June 30, 2019

Earlier on Sunday, demonstrators chanted slogans against the Transitional Military Council (TMC) and waved banners condemning violence against protesters, according to an Anadolu Agency reporter.

Protesters also chanted calls for an investigation into the dispersal of a weeks-long protest camp near the army headquarters earlier this month, which left scores dead.

Rallies were also reported in the cities of Gadaref, Kassala, Khashm Algirba and Halfa in eastern Sudan, Kareema and Atbara in River Nile state, El-Obied in North Kordofan and Edamazine in Blue Nile state.

Sudan has been in turmoil since Sudan’s military establishment deposed long-serving President Omar al-Bashir early April following months of popular demonstrations against his 30-year rule.

Read: Sudan: At least 7 killed in rally against military rule