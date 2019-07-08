Iraq launches large-scale military operation to clear Daesh cells

The Iraqi military yesterday launched a large-scale military operation in three north-western provinces aimed at clearing the area of Daesh militants.

Operation Commander Lieutenant General Abdul Amir Rasheed Yaarallah said in a statement that the first phase of the “Will of Victory” operation aims to secure the western province of Anbar and the central and northern regions of Salahuddin and Nineveh.

The operation is being carried out by the Iraqi military and members of the Popular Mobilisation Forces as well as pro-government tribesmen and with aerial support from the international coalition.

In a brief statement, Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul-Mahdi said following this operation Iraqi forces will add a new victory to their long record of victories.

“We press on the hands of our heroic forces that will achieve victory with the will of its heroes against the gangs of Daesh. May God protect you and make you victorious,” he said.

READ: Shia militia agrees to integrate into Iraq state army