Iran warns EU to avoid escalation over breach of uranium enrichment cap 

Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman has warned European signatories to the 2015 nuclear deal to avoid escalations in response to Tehran’s breach of the uranium enrichment cap set by the deal.

Abbas Mousavi told reporters in Tehran on Monday that if some parties to the nuclear agreement “do certain strange acts then we would skip all the next steps and implement the last one.” He did explain what he meant by the “last one”. Asked whether Iran would withdraw from the agreement, he said that “all options are possible, but no decision has been made yet.”

France, Britain and Germany as well as the EU are the European parties to the 2015 agreement signed with Iran over its nuclear programme. The US, Russia and China are the others, although in May last year Donald Trump withdrew America from the agreement unilaterally and re-imposed economic sanctions lifted under the agreement.

Tehran announced in May this year that it would breach some of its obligations under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, with the aim of getting other parties to help it to circumvent US sanctions. However, due to the lack of progress, the government confirmed on Sunday that it has resumed uranium enrichment beyond the 3.67 per cent cap agreed in 2015.

