End of Bensalah’s interim presidency

Abdelkader Bensalah’s interim term during the transitional period, expires today, Tuesday, according to the Algerian constitution, as he is scheduled to remain in power for 90 days.

Bensalah was appointed the interim president of Algeria by the two chambers of parliament, which met on 9 April, a week after Abdelaziz Bouteflika resigned, for a preliminary period before the presidential elections.

It is noted that the Algerian people rejected the 4th of July as the date for the presidential elections, demanding the departure of Bensalah.