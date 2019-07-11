Egypt concerned by Turkey oil exploration in Mediterranean

The Egyptian foreign ministry on Tuesday expressed concern over Turkey’s plans to explore for oil off the coast of Cyprus in the Mediterranean.

In a statement, the ministry described the Turkish action “as determination to continue to take unilateral actions that would increase tension in the Eastern Mediterranean region”, stressing on the need “not to escalate the situation and respect international law”.

Earlier in May, the ministry warning Turkey not to take unilateral action with regards to drilling activities in the maritime area of ​​western Cyprus.

At the time, the foreign ministry said that Turkey’s actions – without the agreement of neighbouring countries – could impact the region’s security and stability.

