Palestinian journalists reject US invitation for talks

The Palestinian Journalists Syndicate (PJS) yesterday rejected an invitation by US special envoy Jason Greenblatt to visit the White House and meet officials there, WAFA news agency reported.

According to a statement, the PJS said that the invitation is another “failed and desperate” attempt by the US administration to bypass the Palestinian leadership.

“The US Administration said it will talk to the Palestinian people through the media and from behind the leadership,” said the PJS.

“Therefore, it declares its rejection and denounces this dubious invitation and calls on all journalists to reject the invitation and stick to the position of the syndicate.”

The PJS said that while freedom of the press in Palestine is sacred, it nevertheless considers “going along with such dubious invitations as acting against the freedom and independence of our people and an attempt to split the Palestinian people.”

It added: “It is not acceptable and it does not make sense to have a dialogue with an administration that is inaugurating tunnels and settlements in our land, targeting our Christian and Islamic holy places and our right to freedom and independence.”

Responding to the statement, Greenblatt wrote on Twitter: “Nope-nothing ‘suspicious’ about inviting Palestinian journalists for a briefing on the plan.”

“Threatening to brand journalists who consider attending as ‘collaborators’ is absurd. Are you afraid people may be open to our plan and hope for a better life for Palestinians?”