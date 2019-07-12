Somalia: blast, armed attack leaves 10 dead

At least five people were reportedly killed after a hotel in southern Kismayu city of Somalia was struck with bombing and gunfire, security sources told Anadolu Agency on Friday.

According to the sources, the hotel was first struck by a bomb blast, then assailants launched gunfire. Security forces are responding to the firing.

Security forces said that their priority is to rescue hostages held in the hotel.

Initial reports suggest that at least five people were killed.

Sources said that some lawmakers were at the hotel to discuss upcoming local elections at the time of the attack.

